Man charged over knife incident in Doncaster town centre

A man has been charged over a knife incident in Doncaster town centre.

The 24-year-old has been charged with theft and possession of a bladed article after he was allegedly restrained by a member of the public and security guards on suspicion of shoplifting until officers arrived.

He was arrested in Baxter Gate and is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 4.

