Man charged over Christmas raid on well known Doncaster hair salon

A man has been charged in connection with a Doncaster burglary which caused damage to a Doncaster hair salon on Christmas Day.

A 46-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of burglary on Monday December 25, after being arrested by police.

He was charged in connection with a reported burglary at Saks Hairdressers, High Street, Doncaster at around 1.15am on Christmas Day.

Police said cosmetic products were stolen in the burglary and damage was also caused to the window of the premises.