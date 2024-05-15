Man beaten and bike badly damaged by gang in Doncaster city centre attack
Police were called to West Laith Gate near the Frenchgate centre yesterday evening.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating a report of an assault on West Laith Gate in Doncaster yesterday evening (Tuesday 14 May) around 6pm.
“It is reported that a large group of men assaulted a man, before damaging his bike and fleeing the scene.
“The victim didn't sustain serious injuries and didn't require medical treatment.
“Enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 800 of 14 May 2024.
Alternatively, you can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.
