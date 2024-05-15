Man beaten and bike badly damaged by gang in Doncaster city centre attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was attacked by large group of men in a city centre assault which saw the gang smash up his bike before fleeing the scene.

Police were called to West Laith Gate near the Frenchgate centre yesterday evening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating a report of an assault on West Laith Gate in Doncaster yesterday evening (Tuesday 14 May) around 6pm.

“It is reported that a large group of men assaulted a man, before damaging his bike and fleeing the scene.

“The victim didn't sustain serious injuries and didn't require medical treatment.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 800 of 14 May 2024.