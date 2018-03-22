Man arrested over hoax bomb threats sent to schools in South Yorkshire

A man has been arrested over hoax bomb threats sent to schools and colleges across the UK, including some in South Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old was arrested in Watford yesterday as part of an investigation led by the National Crime Agency.

VIDEO: Police cordon in place after man is brutally attacked on Sheffield estate

Over 400 schools across the country received bomb threats on Tuesday, which turned out to be a hoax.

COURT: Inmate goes on trial accused of raping man at Doncaster prison

South Yorkshire Police and local authorities refused to reveal how many of the county's schools were affected.

READ MORE: Man jailed for attacking two strangers in Sheffield suburb

A National Crime Agency spokesman said: "Hertfordshire police officers, working as part of an NCA-led investigation, arrested a 19-year-old man in Watford today on suspicion of blackmail and making malicious communications relating to the hoax bomb threat that closed hundreds of UK schools this week.

"We understand parents’ and teachers’ concerns but stress there was no credible threat to the emails schools received. However we are taking the communications extremely seriously.

"As this is now a live investigation we are unable to comment further."