Man arrested over Doncaster town centre stabbing released

A man arrested over a stabbing in Doncaster town centre this morning has been released by police.

A 26-year-old man was knifed in Priory Place, off Printing Office Street, at around 7am.

Police said he was taken to hospital to be treated for a "serious but non life-threatening injury."

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A police spokesperson said he has now been "released under investigation pending further enquiries."

