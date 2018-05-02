Man arrested over discovery of drugs in house on cordoned off Doncaster street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs following a police raid in Doncaster.
The 38-year-old was arrested in Park Road, Mexborough, this morning after officers raided a house at around 7am.
Officers have sealed off the street and fire chiefs have sent an engine and a number of specialist vehicles to the scene as part of the operation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are executing a drugs warrant at a property on Park Road in Mexborough.
"The operation started just after 7am and will conclude upon the completion of search and recovery activity.
"A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs."