A man has been arrested over the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squires.

The 24-year-old was arrested at an address in Raglan Street, Hull, last night and remains in police custody this morning.

Libby Squires

Libby, aged 21, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, has not yet been found and Humberside Police said her disappearance remains the force’s ‘top priority’.

The force said: “Libby’s parents have been informed of the man’s arrest and we’re continuing to support them at this difficult time.”

Libby has not been seen since the early hours of Friday, February 1.

She moved to Hull in September 2017 to study Philosophy.