Man arrested outside Doncaster supermarket on suspicion of sexual grooming after Facebook Live sting

A man has been arrested outside a Doncaster supermarket on suspicion of sexual grooming after he was confronted live on Facebook over underage sex allegations.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man was taken into custody yesterday afternoon following an incident in the car park of the Asda supermarket on Bawtry Road, Lakeside.

A group called Defending The Innocent used Facebook Live to broadcast footage of them meeting the man in the car park at around 4pm.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at around 5.05pm on Wednesday 14 March, following reports of concern at a supermarket in Bawtry Road, Doncaster.

"A man in his 30s was arrested by police on suspicion of grooming and possession of drugs. He remains in police custody."