Man arrested after woman is hospitalised following attack in Doncaster
A man has been arrested over an attack in Doncaster which left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.
The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services were called to a house in Hazel Avenue, Auckley,
at around 1.45am today.
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A large police cordon has been erected around the crime scene while police enquiries are carried out.
Officers are expected to remain in the street for most of today.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 1.45am this morning following reports a woman had been assaulted at a property in Hazel Avenue, Auckley.
“The woman, in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.
“The 46-year-old Doncaster man is currently in police custody.
“Officers will be in the Hazel Avenue area throughout today, carrying out their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 45 of October 16.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.