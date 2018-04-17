Man arrested after schoolgirl is sexually assaulted in Doncaster park

A man has been arrested after a schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Doncaster park.

The 14-year-old victim was walking through Hexthorpe Park near to the gates for the bike rack when a man approached her and asked for the time.

Police said he then grabbed the girl and subjected her to a terrifying sexual assault before making off in the direction of Oswin Avenue.

Detectives have now arrested a 23-year-old Doncaster man on suspicion of sexual assault.

He was taken away for questioning this afternoon and remains in custody.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 11, at 3.20pm.

Police also revealed that a woman walking her dog through the park had been followed by a man shortly before the attack on the young girl.

Police yesterday issued an e-fit picture of the suspect working on descriptions given by the victim and the dog walker.

The victim has been supported by specialist officers following the ordeal.

Police have also stepped up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on to 101 quoting incident number 618 of April 11.