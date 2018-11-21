Man arrested after pulling knife on security guards in Doncaster town centre

A man was arrested after he pulled a knife on security guards as they confronted him over alleged shoplifting and assault offences in the town centre, it is claimed.

A man who witnessed the incident in Baxter Gate yesterday afternoon claimed the man produced a seven inch knife from his waistband when security staff challenged him.

He is alleged to have been shoplifting in Primark when he was confronted by a shopper who witnesses his offending.

It is claimed that violence flared and the man then fled from the shop with a basket containing goods worth over £250.

He was caught by security staff in Baxter Gate and restrained until police officers arrived and led him away.

Security guards were filmed restraining the man until police officers arrived and the video is circulating on social media today.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but a witness said: “I work in the town centre and want to use this incident to highlight knife crime in Doncaster.

“Passers-by will have seen the man being restrained but won’t necessarily have known what had happened beforehand – that he pulled a knife out of his waistband.

“Fortunately somebody spotted it before he had chance to use the knife because anything could have happened.

“He could have pulled it out on anyone. The fact somebody would be carrying a knife where people are doing their shopping is worrying.”