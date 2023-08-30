Man arrested after police find 100 cannabis plants at Doncaster house following raid
A man has been arrested after police found more than 100 cannabis plants at a Doncaster house during a raid.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST
Olent Vladi, 22, of Bentley Road, Doncaster, has been charged with producing a controlled Class B drug after officers discovered and seized a large quantity of cannabis plants during a warrant at a property in the same road.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 25 August and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 September, a police spokesman said.