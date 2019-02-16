Man arrested after police chase through South Yorkshire ends in crash

A man has been arrested after a police chase through Doncaster and Rotherham ended in a crash.

Police pursued a BMW through Wath and Mexborough last night after it failed to stop.

The BMW which was pursued by police before crashing into another vehicle

The car eventually collided with another vehicle and the driver fled from the scene and through nearby gardens.

Officers were able to track him, with the help of the police helicopter, and he was soon detained.

One man was arrested on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving, and he remains in custody this morning.