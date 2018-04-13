Man 'armed with syringe' robs South Yorkshire convenience store

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man armed with a syringe robbed a convenience store in South Yorkshire.

At around 6.25am on Monday 9 April, a man entered the McColl’s store on Oaks Lane in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham, making demands for cash.

The man, who is described as white and around 5ft 7ins tall, is said to have been carrying a syringe. No one was injured in the incident.

A quantity of cash was handed over and he then left the store on foot, walking down Oaks Lane in the direction of Crumwell Road, Kimberworth.

The man is described as wearing a dark hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and carrying a yellow JD sports bag.

If you have any information, or saw the man described after he left the store, please call 101 quoting incident number 104 of 9 April 2018.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.