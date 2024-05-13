Man appears in court after woman raped yards from Doncaster police station
Tekeste Mebrathu is accused of the attack which took place near to the former St James’ Swimming Pool just off Trafford Way more than a week ago.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Around 22.46pm on 4 May, officers responded to concerns for the safety of a 32-year-old woman in Doncaster city centre.
“Officers attended and the woman reported being raped by a man at Trafford Way.”
42-year-old Mebrathu, 42, of the Lakeside area, Doncaster, was charged with rape, assault of a female by penetration, and sexual assault on a female.
Mebrathu attended Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded into custody until his hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 4 June 2024.
Anyone who may have any information relating to the attack or who may have seen either Mebrathu or the victim prior to the incident can contact police on 101.
