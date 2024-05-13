Man appears in court after woman raped yards from Doncaster police station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court after a woman was raped near to Doncaster’s main police station.

Tekeste Mebrathu is accused of the attack which took place near to the former St James’ Swimming Pool just off Trafford Way more than a week ago.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Around 22.46pm on 4 May, officers responded to concerns for the safety of a 32-year-old woman in Doncaster city centre.

“Officers attended and the woman reported being raped by a man at Trafford Way.”

The attack took place near to Doncaster Police Station.

42-year-old Mebrathu, 42, of the Lakeside area, Doncaster, was charged with rape, assault of a female by penetration, and sexual assault on a female.

Mebrathu attended Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded into custody until his hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 4 June 2024.