Man and women held as police fund drugs haul and crossbow in Doncaster house raid

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2024, 10:03 BST
A man and woman have been detained by police during a drugs swoop on a Doncaster house which uncovered a haul of drugs as well as a crossbow.

Officers from Doncaster East Neigbbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid on Friday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Following information from members of the public, a section 23 misuse of drugs act warrant was executed at a property in Stainforth.

"Officers recovered a quantity of Class B drugs from the address along with a number of items linked to wildlife and rural crime.

Police carried out the raid in Stainforth.

"A male and a female were both dealt with at Thorne police station for the drug related offences - the investigation into the wildlife offences remains under investigation.

"Thanks again to those members of the community who continue to provide us with information and intelligence with regards to drug supply within your local community.

"Likewise, wildlife crime will not be tolerated amongst our rural community.”

