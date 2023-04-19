Man and women arrested for attempted murder after man stabbed in Doncaster

The pair have been held on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing in Doncaster yesterday.

A statement released by officers said: “Police were called to Sussex Street, Balby, at around 6.17pm to reports a man had been stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival, officers discovered a man in his 40s with a stab wound to the chest.

Police have held two people on attempted murder charges following a stabbing in Doncaster.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene of suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain in police custody.