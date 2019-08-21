Man and woman released under investigation after discovery of drugs in Doncaster
A man and woman arrested over the discovery of thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash have been released by the police under investigation.
The 30-year-old man and woman, aged 35, were arrested as part of an operation aimed at tackling serious and organised crime in Doncaster.
They were held on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply before being released from police custody.
Officers raided a house in Hawthorne Crescent, Mexborough, yesterday morning and seized hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs along with thousands of pounds in cash.
Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who leads the team which conducted the raid, said: “Carrying out warrants to disrupt suspected organised criminality is only one element of what we are doing here in Doncaster. That said, it is a key part. “We want people to know just how determined we are to continue this fight directly against criminals and suspected gang members in this area. If you are involved, we will identify you and could be knocking on your door soon. “Residents should not have to live in fear, or have concerns about organised crime where they live, and we are regularly working with the local community to address these issues and respond to their concerns. “I would urge the public to keep supporting us and use Crimestoppers to report any criminal activity.”