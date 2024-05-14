Man and woman in hospital with serious injuries after gang attack in Doncaster street
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 57-year-old man and 54-year-old woman both suffered extensive injuries after being set on in Market Street in Mexborough on Sunday afternoon.
Following the incident, forensics officers sealed off an area near to the Old Market Hall Wetherspoons’ pub in Market Street while investigations were carried out.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an assault at Market Street, Mexborough, at 5.24pm on Sunday (12 May).
“It is reported that a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were assaulted by a group of men.
"Both victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road was closed for a short period of time while officers conducted their work, but reopened a short time later.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.