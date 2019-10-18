Man airlifted to hospital after 'major' crash outside Doncaster school
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a ‘major’ crash outside a school in Doncaster.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving three cars on York Road in Scawthorpe, Doncaster, this afternoon at 2.16pm.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in a nearby field, and police and firefighters also attended the scene of the crash, outside Don Valley Academy at the junction with Jossey Lane.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a man had been taken by helicopter to Northern General Hospital, though she was not able to comment on his condition.
She added that two ambulances, an air ambulance and a clinical supervisor had attended a three-vehicle collision outside Don Valley.
South Yorkshire Police earlier said the collision is believed to have involved a black Saab, a BMW 6 Series and a third vehicle.
A spokeswoman for the force said firefighters cut a man free from the Saab, who was then taken to Northern General Hospital. She added that his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Road closures are expected to remain in place for some time as a lamp post was reportedly damaged in the collision.
First South Yorkshire said number 50, 50a, 51 and 51a buses were being diverted via Jossey Lane due to what it described as a ‘major’ crash.