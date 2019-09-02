Man accused of smuggling drugs into Doncaster prison
A man is due in court today accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into a Doncaster prison.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 11:22
The 43-year-old, from Derby, was arrested after members of the public visiting HMP Lindholme were stopped by prison staff on Saturday.
It is alleged that he was found to be carrying cannabis, an iPhone, charger and a sim card.
He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.
