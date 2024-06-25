Man, 52, injured after being beaten by three-strong gang in Doncaster street
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 52-year-old man was injured when he was beaten by a gang in a Doncaster street attack.
Police and paramedics were called to Edlington following the incident shortly before 10pm last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of an assault in Arlott Way at 9.54pm on Monday (24 June).
“A man, 52, had reportedly been assaulted by three unknown men, suffering minor injuries.”
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 64 of 24 June.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.