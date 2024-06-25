Man, 52, injured after being beaten by three-strong gang in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 52-year-old man was injured when he was beaten by a gang in a Doncaster street attack.

Police and paramedics were called to Edlington following the incident shortly before 10pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of an assault in Arlott Way at 9.54pm on Monday (24 June).

“A man, 52, had reportedly been assaulted by three unknown men, suffering minor injuries.”

“Enquiries are ongoing.”