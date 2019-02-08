Model railway enthusiasts will be looking to break a world speed record this weekend – by getting a model of world famous steam locomotive Mallard to smash through 186mph.

The Festival of British Railway Modelling at Doncaster Racecourse tomorrow and Sunday will see young students attempting to break the speed record for a live steam powered model of the famous loco, which was built in Doncaster.

More than 80 years ago, the real Mallard set the world record for a steam locomotive at 126mph.

The scale record for a model was set in December last year by eight year old Alistair Proudfoot – and this Sunday he will collect his prize and try and beat his own record of 186mph.

Said OO Live Steam Club Chairman Adrian Campbell: "Hornby discontinued its live steam range ten years ago.

“Sales and usage fell as owners found them tricky to run and most are dormant today.

“They can be mastered with patience but youngsters having-a-go at our exhibitions always want to go faster.

“It gave us the idea to see just how fast they can go and try and break the record.”

It was on July 3, 1938 that the famed locomotive, built at Doncaster's Plant Works, earned its place in the record books by smashing the steam speed record.

He added: "Alistair drove the fastest officially adjudicated speed over the six month competition period and this weekend any youngsters visiting the show will have a chance to beat that.

“He'll have another go himself when he collects his prize on Sunday.”

The event will take place between 10am and 5 pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday.