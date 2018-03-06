Male strip troupe The Dreamboys set to storm into Sheffield next week - SPONSORED CONTENT

Prepare to scream for The Dreamboys as they take to the stage in Sheffield next week!

The Dreamboys are the biggest selling male strip show in UK history with appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows including, The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex.

And they will be live on stage at Sheffield City Hall on March 15 when they will present their Where Dreams Become Reality show.

Get ready for two hours of music, muscle, magic and mayhem at Sheffield City Hall in this action packed strip show featuring the hottest hunks that will literally have you begging for more. Following massive worldwide success it’s time to grab a hold of your tickets for the ultimate girl’s night out!

Tickets are priced at £44.80 (£40), £30.80 (£27.50), £24.64 (£22) and are on sale now from the box office on 01142 789 789 or at http://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/Dreamboys-2018