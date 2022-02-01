Major road to Doncaster closed in both directions following accident

A630 between Conisbrough and Warmsworth.

The road is closed both ways from Conisbrough crossroads to Warmsworth crossroads following an accident not far from the car dealership.

A diversion is in place via Clifton Hill - Carr Lane and Edlington Lane.

The First Bus service X78 is diverting in both directions. Please anticipate delays due to the substantial change in route.

The incident was first reported at 10.40am.