Major road to Doncaster closed in both directions following accident
Reports are coming in that the road is closed and traffic is queuing due to an accident on the A60 Sheffield Road near Conisbrough this morning (Tuesday January 1).
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:07 pm
The road is closed both ways from Conisbrough crossroads to Warmsworth crossroads following an accident not far from the car dealership.
A diversion is in place via Clifton Hill - Carr Lane and Edlington Lane.
The First Bus service X78 is diverting in both directions. Please anticipate delays due to the substantial change in route.
The incident was first reported at 10.40am.
South Yorkshire Police said there were no serious injuries involved in the crash.