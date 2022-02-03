Major road into Doncaster closed after crash

Police are currently at the scene of a collision which has closed the A635 Barnsley Road in both directions at the junction with Blacksmiths Lane, opposite the Marr Lodge in Marr, near Doncaster today (Thursday February 3)

By Kev Rogers
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:32 pm
A635 at Marr

Blacksmiths Lane is also closed at the junction, following the incident which was reported at 1pm.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area as officers continue to work at the scene.

A spokesman said: “If you are travelling in the area, there will unfortunately be delays due to traffic building up.

“Thank you for your patience while this incident is dealt with.”

