Major road into Doncaster closed after crash

A635 at Marr

Blacksmiths Lane is also closed at the junction, following the incident which was reported at 1pm.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area as officers continue to work at the scene.

A spokesman said: “If you are travelling in the area, there will unfortunately be delays due to traffic building up.