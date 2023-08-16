News you can trust since 1925
Major road blocked outside DRI due to a food truck on its side after colliding with an ambulance

A major road is blocked outside DRI due to a food truck on its side this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

Reports are coming in of traffic backing up on the route towards Wheatley opposite Wentworth Road following the incident which involved an ambulance and van.

Emergency services are now at the scene and motorists are advised to find an alternative route while the road is reopened.

We have contacted the police and fire service and will bring you more as we get it.

