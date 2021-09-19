Major incident near Doncaster railway line as police and ambulances flock to scene
A major incident has been reported in Doncaster this afternoon with police and ambulances racing to the scene of an incident near a railway line.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:26 pm
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police vehicles and ambulances close to a wooded area on Jossey Lane at Bentley.
There are understood to be at least two ambulances and five police cars at the scene and it is understood part of the area has been sealed off.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.