Major incident is stood down as wild fires wreak havoc across South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were stretched to the max as a series of devastating blazes broke out yesterday afternoon as the county sizzled on its hottest day ever, with temperatures reaching a scorching 40c.

Blazes erupted across the county, with some spreading to homes, damaging gardens and properties, although no one was injured in any of the incidents.

With cooler temperatures and some brief rain showers across some parts of the county, chiefs say the alert has been lessened – but are still warning people to take care when out and about.A spokesman for SYFR said: “A major incident declared in South Yorkshire has been stood down.

"The number of fires being dealt with by emergency services has reduced significantly, but the fire service warns that conditions remain extremely dry and the risk of fire is still very high.

"People should avoid burning garden waste, not take BBQs to places like parks and countryside and take all rubbish with them to reduce the risk of fires starting.

"Emergency services thank the public for they support they have shown.”

Crews were fighting separate huge blazes in Sprotbrough, Cantley, Hatfield and Rossington at the same time yesterday, with fires also causing damage to buildings and homes in Maltby and Barnsley.