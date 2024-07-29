Major Doncaster road sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off tonight with emergency services at the scene.

Doncaster Road in Denaby Main and Conisbrough has been closed off near to the junction with Wadworth Street with police, fire crews and paramedics at the scene following reports of a collision between vehicles.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, with diversions in place.

