Major Doncaster road sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene
A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off tonight with emergency services at the scene.
Doncaster Road in Denaby Main and Conisbrough has been closed off near to the junction with Wadworth Street with police, fire crews and paramedics at the scene following reports of a collision between vehicles.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, with diversions in place.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of tonight’s incident.
