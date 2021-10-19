Major Doncaster road sealed off by police following early morning emergency incident
A major road has been sealed off by police in Doncaster this morning following an early hours emergency incident.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:50 am
Thorne Road was closed in both directions near to Town Field at around 5.15am, an eyewitness said.
The road was cordoned off with a number of police cars in attendance.
The road was closed near to the junction with Queens Road with pedestrians also stopped from accessing the area.
The eyewitness described the incident as ‘a robbery.’
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.
Photos: Danny Bellamy