Major Doncaster road sealed off by police following early morning emergency incident

Thorne Road was closed in both directions near to Town Field at around 5.15am, an eyewitness said.

The road was cordoned off with a number of police cars in attendance.

The road was closed near to the junction with Queens Road with pedestrians also stopped from accessing the area.

The eyewitness described the incident as ‘a robbery.’

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

Photos: Danny Bellamy

A number of police cars were at the scene.

Police were called to the area after 5am, according to an eyewitness.