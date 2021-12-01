Major Doncaster road reportedly closed by police following serious incident

Wheatley Hall Road is understood to be blocked near to the junction with Argo Drive following unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision near to the drive thru Costa Coffee branch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to AA traffic reports, there are severe delays in the area on the carriageway leading out of Doncaster towards Sandall Park.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information about this afternoon’s incident.