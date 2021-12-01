Major Doncaster road reportedly closed by police following serious incident

A major Doncaster road has reportedly been closed this lunchtime following reports of a serious incident.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 1:29 pm

Wheatley Hall Road is understood to be blocked near to the junction with Argo Drive following unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision near to the drive thru Costa Coffee branch.

According to AA traffic reports, there are severe delays in the area on the carriageway leading out of Doncaster towards Sandall Park.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information about this afternoon’s incident.

Wheatley Hall Road is reportedly blocked near to the Costa Coffee branch.
