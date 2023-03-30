News you can trust since 1925
Major Doncaster road closes for two months for work to install new cycle path

A major Doncaster road has been partially closed for two months for work to install a new cycle path.

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 07:55 BST

Barnby Dun Road, alongside Sandall Park, has been closed from its junction with the roundabout at Wheatley Hall Road to The Wheatley Hotel in one direction while the works take place.

The road is open travelling away from the city centre, but not in the direction of it. and has been coned off, with signs at the site saying the project could take up to eight weeks.

Part of the scheme will see the new path cutting across a section of Sandall Park.

Barnby Dun Road has been partially closed for cycle path works.
A spokesman for the park said: “Work has started on the new section of the cycleway that will run along Barnby Dun Road past the park.

"A section of the park fence has been taken out, and work has started on moving the street furniture.

"Temporary Herras fencing has been erected. The path will cut across the corner of the park.”

