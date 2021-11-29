Major Doncaster road closed this lunchtime following serious emergency incident
A major Doncaster road has been closed this lunchtime following a serious emergency incident.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:37 pm
White Rose Way near to the Lakeside Village shopping outlet is reportedly closed following reports of a collision.
Details of the incident are only just coming in but it is understood emergency crews are at the scene.
There are reports of heavy traffic and a number of diversions in the area with carriageways being closed.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of the incident.