Major Doncaster road closed for a week for new level crossing work

A major Doncaster road is to be closed for more than a week from this weekend while work to install a new level crossing takes place.

The A19 north of Doncaster will be shut from 9pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday April 16 while the upgrade is carried out.

The level crossing, just north of Askern, currently has half barriers across the road which raise and lower based on the location of approaching trains.

The multi-million pound upgrade of the crossing will include the installation of full length barriers and new obstacle detection radars which will scan the crossing to check that it’s clear of vehicles and pedestrians before allowing trains to pass over it.

The work will see the closure of the A19 near Askern with a diversion in place through Campsall between the closure hours.

Doncaster Council will also utilise the road closure to carry out improvements to the highway.

Ross Kerr, Scheme Project Manager for Network Rail, said: “The upgrade of Selby Road level crossing will ultimately result in a more modern, safer and reliable crossing for both the public and the railway, however to carry out such a major upgrade and to keep people safe during these works we need the road to be closed, with the diversion agreed with our stakeholders.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience the road closure causes however motorists can look forward to an improved transport network when it reopens on 16 April.”

Lee Garrett, Head of Waste and Highways Infrastructure at Doncaster Council, said: “This is a really important piece of work – we have worked with Network Rail to try and keep the disruption to a minimum, and are taking the opportunity of the road being closed to carry out multiple jobs on the road simultaneously. I’d like to thank road users for their patience while the work is ongoing.”