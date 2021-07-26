Major Doncaster road closed due to mains gas leak

A major route through Doncaster had to be closed for several hours yesterday due to a mains gas leak.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:17 am

The A638 Great North Road was shut close to the Mount Pleasant Hotel, between High Common Lane and Hurst Lane.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue asked people to avoid the area whilst they responded to the incident.

Read More

Read More
Missing woman and seven week old newborn baby from Doncaster have been found

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The area of the closure

No properties were evacuated.

The road remained closed for a number of hours after firefighters left but they put gas monitoring unit in place.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueLiam Hoden