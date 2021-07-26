Major Doncaster road closed due to mains gas leak
A major route through Doncaster had to be closed for several hours yesterday due to a mains gas leak.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:17 am
The A638 Great North Road was shut close to the Mount Pleasant Hotel, between High Common Lane and Hurst Lane.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue asked people to avoid the area whilst they responded to the incident.
No properties were evacuated.
The road remained closed for a number of hours after firefighters left but they put gas monitoring unit in place.