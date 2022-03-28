Great Yorkshire Way which links the M18 motorway to Rossington is currently closed due to an overturned lorry, South Yorkshire Police have said.

A spokesman said “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

Police and emergency services are at the scene and it is not known when the road will be re-opened to traffic.

Great Yorkshire Way has been shut by police.