Major Doncaster road closed by police following emergency incident

A major Doncaster road has been closed this afternoon following an emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:02 pm

Great Yorkshire Way which links the M18 motorway to Rossington is currently closed due to an overturned lorry, South Yorkshire Police have said.

A spokesman said “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

Police and emergency services are at the scene and it is not known when the road will be re-opened to traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Great Yorkshire Way has been shut by police.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceM18RossingtonPolice