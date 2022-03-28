Major Doncaster road closed by police following emergency incident
A major Doncaster road has been closed this afternoon following an emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:02 pm
Great Yorkshire Way which links the M18 motorway to Rossington is currently closed due to an overturned lorry, South Yorkshire Police have said.
A spokesman said “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”
Police and emergency services are at the scene and it is not known when the road will be re-opened to traffic.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident.