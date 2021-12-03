Major Doncaster road blocked as emergency services deal with serious incident

Wheatley Hall Road is blocked following a serious incident.

Wheatley Hall Road is understood to be closed near to the junction with Milethorn Lane following reports of a traffic collision.

Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene.

Live traffic updates show heave traffic in the area on the carriageway leading into Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.