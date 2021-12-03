Major Doncaster road blocked as emergency services deal with serious incident
A major Doncaster road is blocked this afternoon as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:55 pm
Wheatley Hall Road is understood to be closed near to the junction with Milethorn Lane following reports of a traffic collision.
Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene.
Live traffic updates show heave traffic in the area on the carriageway leading into Doncaster.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.