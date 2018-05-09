Major Doncaster music store closed and calls referred to insolvency firm

One of Doncaster's best known music shops is this week closed, with callers for the firm being referred to an insolvency expert.

A cardboard notice on the front of the Electro Music shop on Copley Road described the store as closed, and referred visitors to a phone number which is that of the Yorkshire based insolvency specialists, AM Insolvency.

Neither the shop's Facebook page nor its website were working today.

AM insolvency has been contacted but has yet to comment.

