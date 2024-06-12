Major disruption for Doncaster rail passengers tonight due to ongoing incident
Rail passengers in Doncaster are facing disruption tonight following an ongoing incident on the East Coast Main Line.
Train operator LNER has said that due to a points failure between Leeds and Doncaster, its services are subject to delays on the southbound line towards London King’s Cross.
Other train services in and out of Doncaster may also be disrupted and passengers are being advised to check before travelling.
