Major crash forces partial closure of M18 in Doncaster

A major crash has forced the partial closure of the M18 in Doncaster this afternoon.

The westbound exit slip road at junction two at Wadworth and the roundabout at that site is blocked off while police and ambulance crews deal with an accident.

Highways England said the incident happened at about 3pm.

The scene of the crash.

There are no estimates yet as to when the road will fully reopen.