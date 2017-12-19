Mad Friday 'safe area' to take pressure off Doncaster hospital

Emergency services are set to create a 'safe area' in Doncaster town centre to ease pressure on hospital accident and emergency services on Friday.

Police, health staff and volunteers will man the site on Princes Street, in the town centre, as officials look to stop people needing to go to hospital as a result of excesses on the last Friday night before Chistmas.

The evening has been dubbed 'Mad Friday' because of the number of people who are expected to be out drinking in the town centre.

It comes as police gear up for both Mad Friday and New Years's Eve, with extra officers set to be deployed on the streets in Doncaster town centre.

Doncaster Police Supt Neil Thomas said: "We will have extra officers on the street, and we will also be setting up a safe haven on Princes Street, which will be manned by health staff.

"Anyone who is cold, drunk, who has had too much to drink will be able to go there and get support. It is about putting less pressure on A&E. People will be able to get flip flops, so women who otherwise may take their high heels off on streets which may have broken glass on them have something they can put on their feet.

"There will also be bottles of water and silver blankets to keep people warm."

Insp Mark Payling is advising people to drink sensibly.

He said he had worked as the duty inspector in the cells in the past and had seen many people over the years who had sobered up and been shocked by what they had done after drinking too much the previous night.

Officers are also warning people to beware of burglars targeting their Christmas presents.

Supt Thomas is urging people to keep presents out of view prior to Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public to sign up for police alerts via voice alert, email or text message, notifying them of crime issues in their areas.

Register at www.sypalerts.co.uk.