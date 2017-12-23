Mad Friday mayhem in South Yorkshire: Drink driving, unconscious revellers and domestic violence keep police busy

Police in South Yorkshire dealt with drink drivers, unconscious revellers and reports of domestic violence during one of their busiest nights of the year.

The last Friday before Christmas is dubbed 'Mad Friday' by police as workers hit the bars in their droves after clocking off for the festive break.

Police attend an incident in Doncaster during Mad Friday (SYP)

Last night was no exception, judging by the Twitter feed of South Yorkshire Police, which logged just some of the incidents officers attended.

By 8pm, police had already helped out an incident in Doncaster, dealt with a 'foreign force' incident in Mexborough and been called to reports of a drink driver in Rotherham.

Soon after that, they were on hand to offer advice to a driver in Doncaster who was seen driving 'a little too fast with so many revellers about'.

"My staff officer proves he is a capable street cop and after offering advice leaves tearfully apologetic driver reflecting," police tweeted.

It wasn't all serious. Police posed for selfies with revellers in Rotherham (SYP)

At 9.50am, police in Sheffield were dealing with an unconscious reveller in Sheffield city centre, and soon after officers were at Barnsley's Transport Interchange tackling reports of anti-social behaviour.

As the drinks continued to flow, life got even more hectic for officers.

A domestic incident in Aston, Rotherham, disturbances at pubs in Rawmarsh and Greasbrough, and a crash in Swinton were among the incidents keeping them busy into the small hours.

Police have warned people about the dangers of drinking and driving this Christmas, but one driver who clearly didn't heed their advice was arrested following a crash on Bawtry Road in Maltby at around 4am this morning.