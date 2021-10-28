M18 sliproad reopens following lorry crash closure

Recovery team deals with the the lorry which left the road at J6 sliproad on the M18 southbound.

The entry sliproad of the M18 at junction J6, Thorne has re-opened following a recovery operation after after a lorry left the carriageway.

Both lanes of the slip road remained closed until this afternoon whilst traffic officers and South Yorkshire Police Operations dealt with the complex recovery and damage at the scene.