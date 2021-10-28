M18 sliproad reopens following lorry crash closure
This dramatic image shows the recovery of a lorry after it smashed through a barrier on an M18 slip road near Doncaster.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:07 pm
The entry sliproad of the M18 at junction J6, Thorne has re-opened following a recovery operation after after a lorry left the carriageway.
Both lanes of the slip road remained closed until this afternoon whilst traffic officers and South Yorkshire Police Operations dealt with the complex recovery and damage at the scene.
A spokeman said: “Recovery has taken place and the road has been reopened.”