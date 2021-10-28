M18 sliproad closed after lorry crashes

Recovery team deals with the the lorry which left the road at J6 sliproad on the M18 southbound.

The entry sliproad of the M18 at junction J6, Thorne is expected to remain closed until late into the afternoon after a lorry left the carriageway.

Highways England said both lanes of the slip road will remain closed for some time whilst traffic officers and South Yorkshire Police Operations deal with the complex recovery and damage at the scene.

A spokesman said: “Recovery has been working throughout the night to clear this vehicle from the verge. When the vehicle is secure we will be able to clear it from scene. Barrier and road surface teams are on standby for an assessment when clear.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is expected to clear between 16:30 and 16:45 on 28 October 2021.