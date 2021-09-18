M18 near Doncaster closed for several hours following serious three vehicle collision
The M18 near Doncaster was closed for several hours following a serious three vehicle collision.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:35 am
The road was shut in both directions yesterday afternoon following a collision between two cars and a van near to the West Moor turn off for Armthorpe.
In a separate incident, the A1(M) northbound was also closed, causing five mile tailbacks following an accident between a car and a van at the M18 interchange at junction 35.
The West Moor crash caused six miles of tailbacks before the road reopened at 8.20pm.