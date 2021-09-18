M18 near Doncaster closed for several hours following serious three vehicle collision

The M18 was closed for several hours.

The road was shut in both directions yesterday afternoon following a collision between two cars and a van near to the West Moor turn off for Armthorpe.

In a separate incident, the A1(M) northbound was also closed, causing five mile tailbacks following an accident between a car and a van at the M18 interchange at junction 35.