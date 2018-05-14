M18 motorway in South Yorkshire to be closed overnight

Motorists travelling through South Yorkshire face delays while the M18 motorway is closed overnight.

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight from junction 1 at Bramley and junction 2 for the A1(M) at Wadworth from 9pm tonight (Monday) until 6am on Tuesday while carriageway repairs are carried out.

It will also be closed between junction 2 and junction 3 for Doncaster overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Again, the closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am each night.

Meanwhile, the southbound exit slip road of the M1 at junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 33 for Catcliffe will also be closed tonight from 8pm until 6am.

The northbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 34 for Meadowhall will be closed overnight on Tuesday.

The southbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Friday.

The closures for carriageway work will take place between 10pm and 6am.

Finally, the northbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday.

The southbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 35A will be fully closed overnight on Thursday. The closures for carriageway repairs will take place between 8pm and 6am.

Highways England said clearly signed diversions will be in place.