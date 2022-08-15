The accident took place at The M18 northbound at junction Junction 2, near to Loversall in Doncaster earlier today (Monday, August 15), and the stretch of motorway is currently closed in both directions.
The National Highways’ website states that the collision, which it describes as being ‘serious,’ involved a vehicle ‘which crossed the central reservation’
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "All emergency services are working at the scene with Traffic Officers installing closures to divert traffic via the exit and entry slip roads.
"Please seek an alternative route as delays are building.”
The spokesperson added: “There are southbound delays of 90 minutes with congestion back towards Junction 4.
“Northbound delays of 45 minutes with congestion back towards Junction 1.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
The National Highways website estimates that the disruption is likely to clear between 4.15am and 4.30am tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16).
A return to normal traffic conditions is expected shortly after, between 5.15am and 5.30am tomorrow.
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has been asked to provide more information on the collision.
Both SYP and South Yorkshire Fire Rescue have also reported attending a large lorry fire in the same area this evening.
Some eye-witnesses say the lorry appeared to ‘explode,’ although this has not been confirmed.