Traffic was at a standstill earlier this morning on the southbound stretch of the M18 between junctions four and three for Armthorpe and White Rose Way following a pile-up.

At least 11 ambulances, fire engines and police cars were deployed to the crash scene.

But National Highways said traffic is now flowing again.

Traffic is now moving again on the M18 following a multi-vehicle collision earlier this morning

It said “Traffic has now been released on the M18 southbound in SouthYorkshire between J4 (Doncaster).

“One lane of 2 remains closed at this time, pending recovery and clear-up works.