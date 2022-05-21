M18 crash: National Highways issues update after emergency services respond to pile-up

The M18 is moving again following a multi-vehicle collision which blocked the motorway earlier.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Saturday, 21st May 2022, 9:39 am

Traffic was at a standstill earlier this morning on the southbound stretch of the M18 between junctions four and three for Armthorpe and White Rose Way following a pile-up.

At least 11 ambulances, fire engines and police cars were deployed to the crash scene.

But National Highways said traffic is now flowing again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Traffic is now moving again on the M18 following a multi-vehicle collision earlier this morning

It said “Traffic has now been released on the M18 southbound in SouthYorkshire between J4 (Doncaster).

“One lane of 2 remains closed at this time, pending recovery and clear-up works.

“There's approximately two and a half miles of congestion on approach.”

M18TrafficDoncaster