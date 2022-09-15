Lane two is currently closed in both directions through junction 2 at Wadworth, where it intersects with the A1(M), as specialist crews mobilise to fix the concrete barrier which was damaged last month.

Tonight, between 8pm and 6am, there will be a full closure of the M18 in both directions to prepare the damaged barrier for removal.

During the day tomorrow (Friday 16 September) lane 2 will be closed in both directions again and then from 8pm tomorrow night through to 6am on the morning of Monday, 19 September both carriageways will be shut at junction 2 to form the new barrier on site

The concrete barrier was severely damaged in last month's incident

Lane closures will be in place again during the day on Monday and Tuesday.

The M18 will then be fully closed in both directions at junction 2 from 8pm on Tuesday 20 September to 6am the following morning to remove the temporary barriers.

From Wednesday 21 September for the safety of the travelling public, a reduced speed limit of 50mph will remain in place for a couple of weeks until the new barrier strengthens.

During full closures traffic will be diverted up and over the exit and entry slip roads at junction 2.

For updates follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter or see live traffic conditions at the website www.trafficengland.com